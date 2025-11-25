Himel, a global pioneer and manufacturer of electrical products and HVAC solutions, is strengthening its UAE presence with the launch of 'I Love Control' series, its flagship product line featuring smart industrial control and industrial automation solutions for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sector.

The company is showcasing its ‘I Love Control’ flagship series at Big 5 Global 2025 in Dubai, introducing game-changing automated industrial power management solutions.

Backed by cutting-edge technology, innovation, and sustainability-driven principles, this launch marks Himel’s expansion into the HVAC-centric industrial automation segment in the UAE.

The company manufactures and supplies a wide range of electrical solutions - from low voltage power distribution and power management to motor control and protection, industrial components, and home electrical solutions.

With a global footprint across 60+ countries, Hong Kong-based Himel is solidifying its position as a leading electrical manufacturer and supplier in the UAE, it stated.

As per a Mordor Intelligence report, the UAE’s HVAC market is set to hit $1.43 billion in 2025, and is expected to grow to $2.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.02 period during the five-year period.

In line with market demand, Himel’s “I Love Control” portfolio is designed to optimise power management in ventilation, pumping, air handling units, and chillers, it stated.

Himel said it has expanded its industrial control and HVAC automation footprint across Bangladesh, Mongolia, South Africa, Malaysia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia, reinforcing its global 'Powering Infinity' vision.

Koon San Ang, International Sales Vice President, said: "Himel is one of the top three brands globally offering fully integrated HVAC solutions - from field sensors, contactors, VSDs, and control devices to controllers and the information layer. Our latest flagship line, the “I Love Control” series, has been engineered to promote sustainability and power efficiency in the UAE."

"It underscores Himel’s commitment to providing reliable, accessible, and affordable solutions without compromising on quality," he stated.

Xiaoyu Shen – Product Manager, IA&IC Business, said the new series has been developed to meet the ever-growing global demand for sustainable industrial automation solutions, including in UAE.

"It sets a new benchmark in the HVAC market, ushering in a new era of cutting-edge systems at an industrial scale. Our game-changing EBA system uses AI to optimise power consumption, eliminating excessive supply that can be hazardous and wasteful," he stated.

Himel launched its UAE operations in 2010 after identifying demand for quality electrical supplies that are affordable, reliable, and user-friendly. Since then, the company has witnessed exponential growth, expanding to other GCC nations.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

