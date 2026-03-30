EnergyX, a South Korea-founded building energy technology company, has secured substantial backing from leading private and public sector institutions in Qatar, including Rasmal Ventures and Qatar Development Bank (QDB), among others, to support its global acquisition strategy and verticalised deep-technology roll-out.

At a time of heightened geopolitical tensions across parts of the Middle East, the closing of this transaction reflects sustained investor conviction in the long-term role of Qatar and the Gulf region as a hub for technological development, industrial capability, and sustainability-driven growth.

While the backing amount was not disclosed, lead investor Rasmal Ventures described the transaction as one of the largest of its kind in the Mena region and a major milestone for the company’s next phase of growth.

This investment coincides with a strategic partnership recently announced between Invest Qatar and EnergyX to establish the company’s global command centre and international headquarters in Qatar.

This collaboration positions the country as the hub for EnergyX’s deep-technology roadmap, including AI-powered energy intelligence and smart manufacturing, and is expected to create over 100 high-skilled jobs across R&D, engineering, and business functions.

Proceeds from the backing will also be used to pursue a growth-by-acquisition strategy across the GCC and Europe, accelerate project deployments, expand engineering and manufacturing capacity, and scale EnergyX’s computational intelligence and geospatial AI stack used to compute, optimise, and continuously validate building energy outcomes from early design through long-term operations.

“We were deeply impressed by the quality of EnergyX’s management team, their engineering depth, and their ability to scale their offering,” said Alexander Wiedmer, Director and Partner at Rasmal Ventures. “This is exactly the type of globally ambitious company we look to back — one addressing an inherently massive market with a differentiated, defensible technology platform. We are delighted to support EnergyX’s international growth strategy and believe Qatar provides an exceptional platform from which the company can scale regionally and globally. This milestone also underscores the vital role of Invest Qatar and QDB, whose commitment to enabling the local venture capital ecosystem has been instrumental in supporting such transformative deals.”

EnergyX operates the industry’s first integrated platform for building energy outcomes, unifying proprietary technologies across intelligence, AI, materials, building envelopes, fabrication, and lifecycle control into an integrated execution system.

The result is lower operating energy use and greater on-site power generation without compromising architectural design or building performance.

“This backing allows us to advance an acquisition-led growth strategy where energy outcomes are modeled, physically realised, and sustained at industrial grade,” said Sean Park, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EnergyX.

EnergyX has a global footprint spanning more than 20,000 buildings, including more than 2,000 buildings delivered with its integrated stack, and holds over 300 intellectual property assets.

Its deployments span data centers, residential complexes, high-rise office towers, and industrial facilities. The company’s EnergyX DY-Building recorded 129.6% energy self-sufficiency over a one-year period, based on 2025 certification and performance data published by the Korea Energy Agency, calculated on a net annual basis including grid exports.

The company said this performance model is designed to be repeatable at scale across broader deployments.

The investment reflects growing interest from the region in advanced building systems that combine efficiency improvements with on-site generation, as governments and large asset owners accelerate retrofit programs and raise performance standards for new construction.

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