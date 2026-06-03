RIYADH - Throughout May, Saudi Arabia was diligently preparing for the arrival of pilgrims, the safe performance of Hajj, and adherence to regulations. Yet the extensive efforts required for the annual pilgrimage did not prevent the Kingdom from achieving a series of notable accomplishments across innovation, science, education, sports, and international recognition.

The Kingdom’s Center for International Communication (CIC) highlighted Saudi Arabia’s global feats, awards, certifications, memberships, and recognitions achieved during the month.

Among its global achievements, Saudi Arabia ranked first among G20 nations in Startup Ecosystem Growth, while also securing first place regionally for Startup Environment and AI Technologies. The Kingdom additionally maintained its position as the top-ranked nation in Asia in the AFC Club Rankings for the sixth consecutive year.

Saudi Arabia also ranked second globally among the most attractive markets for data centers, according to Bloomberg, and secured second place globally at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2026, where the Saudi delegation earned 24 awards.

The Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) ranked second in Asia for Best Radio Program at the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) International Awards 2026.

In awards and certifications, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance received the award for Most Successful Pavilion in Book Presentation for the fifth consecutive year at the Sarajevo International Book Fair.

Saudi Logistics (SAL) won two honors at the Supply Chain Excellence Awards MEA 2026: the Future-Focused Supply Chain Excellence Award and the Supply Chain Innovation Award.

The Ministry of Education received three awards at the Future Science Challenge in the UAE, while the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture earned three awards at the MENA Stevie Awards. Riyadh Airports also secured four awards at the same event.

At the Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) 2026 in South Korea, the Saudi Physics Team won five awards.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassadors to China and Lebanon were also honored individually, receiving the Outstanding Diplomat Medal from the People's Republic of China and the National Order of the Cedar from the Republic of Lebanon, respectively.

Saudi students and researchers continued to excel in STEM fields. The Saudi Math Team won three medals at the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad (BMO) 2026 in Greece.

The Saudi Informatics Team earned 10 distinctions across three international competitions, including one medal at the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2026, three awards at the European Girls’ Olympiad in Informatics (EGOI) 2026 in Italy, and six medals at the North African Olympiad in Informatics (NAOI) 2026 in Libya.

The Saudi Biology Team secured six medals at the Open International Biology Olympiad (OIBO) 2026 in Russia, while the Saudi National Team claimed 82 medals at the GCC Games 2026 in Qatar.

In addition, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) received certification from My Green Lab for its outstanding work in reducing the environmental impact of laboratory operations.

These achievements reflect the Kingdom’s continued progress across a wide range of sectors, underscoring its growing international presence while simultaneously preparing to host millions of pilgrims during one of the world's largest annual gatherings.

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