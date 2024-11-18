ABU DHABI: Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) is playing an active role in supporting the national economy as a key driver of the aluminium sector, said Abdulnasser Ibrahim Saif bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA.

In 2023, EGA's direct, indirect, and induced economic contribution totalled over $6.5 billion, supporting over 57 thousand jobs and accounting for around 1.3% of GDP.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Bin Kalban said the company is committed to redirecting about AED7 billion to the local economy annually through purchases of local goods and services. He pointed out that last year it succeeded in redirecting more than AED8 billion, based on its keenness to increase its contribution to the national economy.

He added that the company is seeking to promote the development of new manufacturing activities in the UAE to meet its supply chain requirements and increase its local spending. “Since joining the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology's National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme in 2022, EGA's procurement rate has now reached 42%,” he noted.