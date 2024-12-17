Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib held a meeting with Bandar bin Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al Khorayef, the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, according to an official statement.

The two ministers discussed ways to develop and foster economic cooperation in various fields that serve the interests of the two countries’ economies.

El-Khatib noted that Egypt enjoys all the capabilities and components that qualify it to attract more Saudi investments, which include highly qualified engineers, competitive wages, and industrial lands, as well as energy.

The minister also highlighted the government's keenness to enhance the business climate and encourage investment by developing the necessary infrastructure for investment and facilitating the import of raw materials needed for industry.

On his part, Al Khorayef revealed that a number of targeted industrial sectors have been identified to achieve industrial integration between the kingdom and Egypt.

He underlined that the mining sector is promising, reflecting the kingdom's interest and investments in the field.

