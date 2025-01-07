Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has announced that a total of 33 utility project developers have been prequalified for its 2GW/8GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) tender.

These include French groups EDF and Total Energies, Japanese heavyweights Marubeni, Sumitomo and Jera as well as Korean majors Samsung, Kepco, Korea Western Power and Posco and top regional players Acwa and Masdar.

Prominent companies from China are also in the race including China Energy Overseas Investment Company, Spic Huanghe Hydropower and Jinko Power (Hong Kong) as well as Southern Power Grid International.

Of the 33 prequalified bidders, 21 applied to provide both technology and management services for the BESS facilities, while the remaining 12 applied solely for asset management roles, said SPPC in a statement.

The tender comprises four 500 MW / 2,000 MWh BESS projects.

According to SPPC, the winning bidder will enter into 15-year storage services contracts with the company and retain 100% equity in their projects through special purpose vehicle (SPV) companies.

The projects mark the first phase of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious battery storage program, designed to support its goal of 50% renewable energy by 2030. Each 500 MW facility will operate for four hours, providing 2,000 MWh of total power capacity.

