Saudi Arabia - Korea's Doosan Enerbility (formerly Doosan Heavy Industries) has announced that it has secured a construction contract worth $611 million from the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) for the PP12 combined cycle power plant coming up in a strategic location 150km northwest of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The power plant, when completed, will boast a capacity of 1,800 megawatts (MW), contributing to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans to expand its power generation capacity by 6 gigawatts (GW) annually over the next five years, said Doosan Enerbility in a statement.

Its involvement in the PP12 project is part of a consortium with Sepco3, thus highlighting the company’s strategic partnerships and expertise in international power plant construction.

Doosan Enerbility said the scope of work includes design services and supply of key equipment, as well as comprehensive commissioning.

The PP12 project is particularly noteworthy due to its use of gas combined cycle technology, which employs both gas and steam turbines to generate electricity, it stated.

This method is more efficient than traditional power plants, making it a preferred choice for regions with high energy demands.

This development aligns with the country’s Vision 2030 plan, which aims to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil through significant investments in infrastructure and energy projects, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

