Dubai's inflation rose by 4.71% year-on-year (YoY) in May, compared to 2.8% in the same month of 2021.

Dubai's Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 104.08 points in May, up from 101 points in the same month in 2021, according to the latest statistics by the Dubai Statistics Centre.

In May, the prices of transport, recreation, sport, and culture, as well as food and beverages increased by 27.22%, 22.62%, and 8.50%, respectively.

In the meantime, the prices of restaurants and accommodation services, clothing and footwear, as well as personal care, social protection, and miscellaneous goods and services rose by 5.07%, 1.49%, and 2.46%, respectively.

