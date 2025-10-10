Dubai’s high-end residential market has enjoyed another stellar quarter, with 103 homes sold for more than $10 million in Q3, a 24% increase on Q3 2024, according to the latest data from global property consultancy Knight Frank.

Strong demand in the luxury segment saw 17 transactions priced over $25 million – more than twice the number recorded in Q3 2024.

The latest quarterly figures pushed the number of deals in the $10 million-plus bracket to 357 in the first nine months of the year, which equates to a 26% increase on the same period in 2024, when 282 homes over US$ 10 million were sold.

Total transaction values increased at an even greater rate than the number of deals, topping $2 billion in Q3, representing year-on-year growth of 54%.

This increased activity in the ultra-luxury market saw high-value sales push up the average deal value in the $10 million-plus segment to more than $19.4 million, representing a 23.8% rise on Q3 2024.

Faisal Durrani, Partner – Head of Research, MENA, said: “The fact that the growth in total transaction values for US$ 10 million homes is rising faster that the number of deals is a stark indication of how fast prices are rising in this exclusive segment of the market. Dubai’s luxury market has cemented its status as a safe haven for international and local buyers. It looks set to be another record-breaking year for the US$ 10 million-plus homes market, following the 435 deals registered during 2024.”

The highest price achieved in the third quarter was for a seven-bedroom mansion in Asora Bay by Meraas, in the La Mer community, which sold for $95.3 million.

Will McKintosh, Regional Partner – Head of Residential, MENA, added: “Community living and exclusivity remain a big draw for high-net-worth-individuals looking to purchase in Dubai. La Mer exemplifies this with its combination of wellness-focused beachfront living, extensive amenities and proximity to prime retail and leisure destinations. Destination communities like La Mer place a strong emphasis on lifestyle and world-class amenities, which strikes a chord with domestic and international buyers.”

Dubai’s prime neighbourhoods

Knight Frank’s Prime Index for Dubai, which tracks values across 10 key luxury communities, averaged AED3,767 psf in the quarter, representing an 8.5% uplift on Q3 2024 (AED3,475 psf). Palm Jumeirah retained its crown as the busiest community for prime residential transactions in Q3 2025, accounting for 34% of the total number of deals. It was followed by Jumeirah 2, which accounted for 17% of US$ 10 million-plus purchases.

Durrani concluded: “Our analysis shows global HNWI budgets considering a home purchase in Dubai stand at US$ 32 million, topping out at US$ 45.7 million for Saudi nationals. Overall, 15% of HNWI from Saudi, the UK, India, China, Hong Kong and Singapore are prepared to spend upwards of US$ 80 million on a home in the city this year, and there remains a clear gap in the market of uber-luxury housing.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

