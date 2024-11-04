Versatile International, the Middle East's first fully integrated stone project management consultancy, said it has provided bespoke stone advisory services for the newly-revamped 5,000-sq-m Event Center at InterContinental Dubai Festival City for Al Futtaim Real Estate, thus marking a new era in luxury event spaces.

This premier space space featuring state-of-the-art ballrooms, meeting rooms, and a promenade, which recently opened to the public, aims to elevate the experience for events of all scales in the region with its sophisticated design and prime location.

In partnership with Al Futtaim Real Estate, Versatile International oversaw every stage of the stone project - from design consultation and material selection to co-ordinating suppliers and completing the final installation.

A standout feature of the project is the use of 1250 sq m of Dakton tiles across its ballroom spaces, carefully selected to meet exacting standards for durability, aesthetics, and design.

The project also included the rejuvenation of 1200 sq m of existing Crema Marfil stone floors. The quality stonework not only enhances the ambiance with its timeless elegance but also adds lasting value, making the Events Center ideal for hosting high-profile events.

Welcoming the completion of the project, Marco Fahd, Group Chairman and CEO of Versatile International, said: "We’re delighted to have partnered with Al Futtaim Real Estate on the stone requirements of the Event Center at InterContinental Dubai Festival City over the past year. This project has allowed us to bring Versatile’s expertise in luxury stone design and project management to one of Dubai’s most prominent event spaces."

"This collaboration showcases the impact of high-quality materials and precision in creating environments that elevate guest experiences and reinforce Dubai’s status as a global events hub," he stated.

Spencer Lowres, Executive Director of Development - Mixed Use at Al Futtaim Real Estate, said: "The revamped Event Center at InterContinental Dubai Festival City represents our dedication to creating premier spaces that set new standards for event experiences in Dubai."

The Event Center is part of the Emirati group's 15,000-sq-m event portfolio at Dubai Festival City, which also includes a 7,200-sq-m Festival Arena.

"Working with Versatile International brought a high level of quality and precision to the project, and we look forward to our future collaborations as we continue to bring innovative, world-class venues to the region," he noted.

With these advanced facilities, the revamped space is well-positioned to meet the growing regional demand for premium venues, further establishing Dubai as a global hub for high-profile events and conferences, said Fahd.

Versatile looks forward to transforming more iconic locations, setting new benchmarks for luxury spaces in the Middle East, he added.-

