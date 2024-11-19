Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG) has announced its role in the delivery of Dubai Square, a large-scale mall being developed by Emaar that is set to become a futuristic fusion of cutting-edge retail, entertainment and technology.

Located in Dubai Creek Harbour, the project comprises a mall and a variety of leisure amenities designed to create a new destination in one of the city’s newer and most in-demand neighbourhoods.

According to BSBG, the project will focus on the integration of new technology and innovation-led concepts to provide a unique retail experience to end-users.

AI systems are being used to analyse and predict the needs of both retailers and visitors in the future, providing insights that will contribute to the direction of the finished development, it added.

According to BSBG, the contract was awarded by Dutco Group to the group for performing the roles of lead consultant, executive architect, architect of record, structural engineering as well as provide construction supervision.

On its involvement in the project, Kevin Harper, Senior Partner, said: "We’re delighted to once again join forces with Emaar Properties and Dutco on the Dubai Square project. It is a privilege to work alongside both in delivering such a unique and impactful project."

"BSBG's track record in delivering retail destinations and malls in Dubai is exemplary, and we will harness the experience gained on projects including Dubai Mall, The Beach and Pavilion, Festival Plaza and Dubai Festival City to help deliver a one-of-a-kind destination in Dubai Square," he stated.

The Dubai Mall Zabeel was completed in 2019.

Dubai Square represents the latest collaboration between BSBG and Emaar, with previous projects including residential developments Beach Mansion, BLVD Crescent, and Mulberry, as well as Dubai Mall Zabeel.

BSBG and Dutco Group also have a long history of collaboration that stretches back more than two decades, resulting in projects that include Dutco House, Dutco Residences, Jadaf Culture Village. One River Point, Visa CEMEA Headquarters and JA Lake View Hotel.

