Construction will resume on U Walk Qassim Mall in December 2024, said chief financial officer of Arabian Centres Co. (Cenomi Centers).

The project is backed by a 1 billion Saudi riyals ($266 million) Shariah-compliant real estate investment fund through a strategic partnership with GIB Capital, Argaam, an Arabic financial website, reported, citing Jabri Maali.

The U Walk Qassim Mall is part of the one-million-square-meter mixed-use Tijan scheme in Buraidah.

The fund will develop and market the surrounding land for residential, office, and leisure purposes. It may also sign partnership agreements with top real estate developers to develop lands within the master plan.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

