Egypt - Somabay has partnered with Wander Commercial Development to develop, manage, and operate a new commercial hub across the bay, as per an emailed press release.

The project is scheduled for completion by 2025, serving as a vibrant hub during the renovation of the marina area.

The new commercial project in Somabay, Red Sea, will provide various offerings, including retail spaces, food and beverage outlets, workspace solutions, and hospitality services, include good days expansion catering to the needs of Somabay’s community.

Ibrahim El-Missiri, Somabay Group CEO, stated: “This project reflects our strategy to enhance the experience of our residents and visitors by providing them with a modern, diverse, and vibrant destination.”

“It will not only complement the unique offerings of Somabay but also serve as a central point of connection and convenience, ensuring our community has everything it needs in one place,” El-Missiri added.

“This new development aligns perfectly with our purpose to create projects that inspire and enable better lives through thoughtfully designed spaces,” Co-Founder and CEO of Wander Commercial Salah Eldin El-Mahallawi commented.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).