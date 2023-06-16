Dubai will launch one dynamic, pivotal project that will have a significant impact on its people, the emirate’s Crown Prince has announced. The project will be headed by a government official who will lead a joint taskforce from various government entities.

The approved project — which will be announced in due course — will be jointly implemented by a number of government entities and private sector organisations, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It will be assessed on its impact on the people of Dubai.

This project forms the third phase of the Dubai 10X initiative, which seeks to place Dubai 10 years ahead of leading global cities. The idea is to make a positive impact on the lives of people by providing innovative government services.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “In 2017, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posed a pivotal question to 37 director-generals of Dubai Government entities: How can Dubai surpass the world's leading cities? In response, we embarked on the Dubai 10X initiative, aiming to amplify our current accomplishments and establish Dubai as a frontrunner among the world's future cities."

“During the initial phase, we requested participating entities to conceptualise and develop their own projects. In the second phase, we asked them to cooperate to launch joint projects," the emirate's Crown Prince added.

The new project forms the third phase.

How 10X has designed the future

Sharing the outcome of the Dubai 10X initiative, Sheikh Hamdan said: “The Dubai 10X model will help governments around the world embrace disruptive innovation and design the future in an unconventional way. It will also anticipate the needs of societies and enhance quality of life through developing projects that meet the requirements of vital government and economic sectors. Through the development and launch of quality initiatives that keep pace with global changes, we are actively preparing for the future.”

Work on 10X projects have seen 340 participants from 37 teams dedicate more than a million hours. Key projects among the 42 developed as part of the initiative include:

It is aimed at developing unique safety and security mechanisms for the Dubai community. The technology links all existing public and private surveillance networks in Dubai to a main operations room of cameras with smart features, including motion monitoring, smoke detection and intrusion detection.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) offers next-generation digital and cloud services through this hub.

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in Dubai launched the ‘Now’ project to boost trade and freight via traditional ships. It used technology to increase the operational efficiency of ships and shorten loading, transport and freight times. The virtual market uses apps to connect merchants with ship owners and remove barriers to communication. It currently targets merchants and cargo, with the possibility of including individuals and personal shipments in the future.

Developed by the Dubai Land Department, it is the first real estate platform in Dubai that allows investors to make investment decisions digitally.

