DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said enhancing strategic partnerships with the private sector represents a vital part of the emirate’s economic strategy. His Highness was speaking at his weekly Majlis at the Za’abeel Palace where he received a group of local dignitaries, businessmen, investors and senior officials in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

"Dubai's partnerships with the business community contribute significantly to its ability to achieve its development goals and raise its global status. Our ethos of public-private sector partnerships plays a vital part in enhancing Dubai’s global leadership in key sectors," His Highness stated.

Sheikh Mohammed also emphasised the role of the national workforce in advancing the emirate’s progress and prosperity. "Dubai has ambitious plans for the future and we have the talent and resources to achieve them. The wealth of leadership abilities and creative talent among our local workforce has enabled us to become a key global player in shaping the future of key sectors.”

Sheikh Mohammed also spoke about the strong foundations of Dubai’s economy and its diversified base. “Dubai places a strong emphasis on developing future-oriented sectors which are the key to its sustained growth as an international hub for innovation, enterprise and investment. We welcome all ideas to accelerate our progress and extend our support to promising ventures that can create new economic value and raise human wellbeing,” His Highness said.

On the sidelines of his weekly Majlis, Sheikh Mohammed received officials and staff of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, headed by its CEO Omar Bu Shehab. He commended the Establishment for its services aimed at enhancing the welfare of citizens and raising their living standards.

The gathering was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated and a number of ministers, senior officials and other dignitaries.