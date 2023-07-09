The Dubai Municipality has completed the distribution of 3,200 residential plots to its citizens living in the emirate.

"We continue to place the uppermost priority on ensuring the welfare of citizens and enhancing social cohesiveness and family stability," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, tweeted.

Last month, Dubai government allocated 11,500 land plots to citizens and granted housing loans worth 7 billion dirhams to 7,000 beneficiaries. The government supported citizens with limited income with AED438 million and allotted AED70 million for people of determination.

These came as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, chaired a meeting of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs that was set up last year. The committee was set up by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Daniel Luiz)