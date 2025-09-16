DUBAI - Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Italiacamp, an organisation dedicated to innovation, social impact, and fostering public–private partnerships.

The agreement is designed to strengthen economic cooperation and expand trade relations between Dubai and Italy. The new partnership will support growth in bilateral trade and joint business activities.

The MoU was signed at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters by Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, and Leo Cisotta, General Manager of Italiacamp EMEA FZCO.

Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented, “We are committed to supporting the international companies and cooperating with various entities and institutions around the world to advance Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub. This agreement supports the growth of trade and investment flows between Dubai and promising international markets, unlocking opportunities for expansion among the local business community."

Leo Cisotta, General Manager of Italiacamp EMEA FZCO, stated, “Italiacamp, an international company with Hubs in Italy and the UAE, acts as a platform that fosters strategic collaboration between institutions, businesses, and innovation networks. This agreement with Dubai Chambers strengthens our commitment to supporting the international growth of Italian excellence and building long-term partnerships with the UAE - an ecosystem which echoes our values of innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness.”

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will work together to create new opportunities across several key areas. Dubai Chambers will support Italiacamp members seeking to establish a presence and invest in Dubai by providing strategic services, access to the business community to drive investment, and guidance on regulatory requirements and market entry strategies.

Dubai Chambers will also facilitate introductions and networking with prominent family businesses in the emirate to explore potential partnerships, hold collaborative workshops, and deliver student training programmes.

Italiacamp, in turn, will support members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, in expanding their business in Italy. This includes facilitating connections between companies and providing assistance throughout both the pre-expansion and post-expansion stages. The two sides will also cooperate in organising trade fairs, investment missions, conferences, and exhibitions.

The signing of the MoU with Italiacamp falls under the framework of the “Global Partnerships Programme,” which strengthens Dubai Chambers’ efforts to attract foreign investment and expand the reach of local companies into promising international markets. This is achieved through collaboration with global service providers across eight business categories.