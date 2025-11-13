NEW YORK - Dr. Hamad Buamim, Chairman of the Board of DMCC, said the centre aims to attract more than 2000 new companies in 2025, supported by Dubai’s continued growth as a global business hub.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum – USA in New York, Buamim said the centre is achieving growth consistent with other major sectors in Dubai, noting that company registrations at DMCC have surpassed 26,000, signalling strengthened confidence in the emirate’s business landscape.

He noted that the centre is on track to close the current year with more than 2000 new companies, following the addition of over 1000 firms in the first half of the year.

Buamim noted that Dubai continues to strengthen its role as a primary gateway to global markets, including Africa, the Middle East, India and China.

Dr. Hamad Buamim stressed that DMCC plays a key role within an integrated economic ecosystem that advances the UAE’s stature as a global centre for business and innovation.