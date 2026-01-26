Muscat – Oman has taken a step towards strengthening its marine manufacturing capabilities with the signing of an agreement to build the sultanate’s first locally manufactured tugboat for Oman LNG.

The agreement was signed on Sunday between Asyad Drydock, a subsidiary of Asyad Group, and global marine services provider Svitzer. The project marks the first time a tugboat for Oman LNG will be constructed locally, supporting the localisation of high-value marine assets.

The signing ceremony was held under the patronage of Abdulsalam al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority (OIA). It was attended by Hamed Mohammed al Nu’amani, CEO of Oman LNG; Ahmed bin Ali al Balushi, CEO of Asyad Drydock and Infrastructure Services at Asyad Group; and Karim Cordahi, Executive Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Svitzer.

The project builds on the long-standing partnership between Oman LNG and Asyad Group across the energy, logistics and maritime sectors. It expands cooperation from operational and marine services into industrial manufacturing, aligning with Oman LNG’s in-country value (ICV) objectives and Asyad Drydock’s expanding technical capacity.

Murshidi said the agreement reflects a strategic focus on localising the construction of critical national assets. “Selecting Asyad Drydock for this marine project highlights the confidence in national industrial capabilities to deliver assets that meet international standards,” he said, adding that the initiative supports OIA’s mandate to develop sustainable industrial ecosystems and long-term economic growth.

Nu’amani said Oman LNG prioritised local construction from the outset. “The objective was not only to secure an operational asset, but also to strengthen Oman’s maritime capabilities through local execution, knowledge transfer and industrial development,” he said, noting that making local construction a contractual requirement ensures the project contributes directly to national capability building and future growth in shipbuilding and marine services.

He added that the project reflects confidence in Asyad Drydock’s infrastructure, technical expertise and national workforce to deliver complex marine engineering projects in line with global standards.

Balushi said Asyad Drydock is positioning itself as a national platform for the localisation of high-value marine assets, and that the tugboat project is planned to achieve 50% local content, in line with the company’s approach to maximising local value.

In 2025, Asyad Drydock’s local expenditure reached about RO46mn, including RO7.777mn directed to small and medium enterprises, he said. Omanisation levels among service and business partners have exceeded 85%, while 79% of supply chain spending has gone to locally registered companies.

Officials said the project underlines a shift towards embedding ICV commitments directly into contracts and operating models, reinforcing Oman’s broader strategy to develop its maritime and industrial base.

