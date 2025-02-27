On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Islamabad, on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Upon arrival at Nur Khan Air Base, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was welcomed by Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; and a number of senior officials.

A high-level UAE delegation is accompanying His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, including H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of 2PointZero, a subsidiary of the International Holding Company (IHC); Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Maryam Eid Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Media Office; Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Security Affairs at the Supreme Council for National Security; Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail; Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group; Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of International Holding Company (IHC); and Ali Rashed Al Rashdi, Chairman of Emiral Resources.