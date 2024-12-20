A 100 fils fee for public toilets in central markets and public areas in the Southern Governorate could be introduced from January 1.

Unanimously approved by the Southern Municipal Council, the measure is part of efforts to address repeated vandalism and theft at public facilities which have led to significant maintenance challenges and financial burdens.

The decision, proposed by the council’s services and public utilities committee chairman Hamad Al Zoubi, aims to create a sustainable framework for maintaining and protecting public restrooms.

The proposal now awaits ratification by Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak.

Council members noted that public toilets, especially those in busy central markets and public parks, have been frequent targets of theft and damage.

Water taps, plumbing fixtures and other equipment are regularly stolen, while vandalism has caused extensive damage to infrastructure.

Repair and replacement costs have skyrocketed, leaving public facilities in a state of disrepair.

“These incidents of sabotage are not isolated,” said Mr Al Zoubi during the council meeting.

“Every time a water tap or pipe is stolen, it costs the municipality thousands of dinars in repairs,” he added.

“Worse, these facilities become unusable for the public, leading to widespread complaints.

“The introduction of a nominal fee is essential to deter such misuse and to ensure that resources are available for proper maintenance.”

The fees will be applicable in Al Estiqlal, Askar and Riffa Walkways, and Hunainiyah and Riffa Public Parks, and Khalifa Al Kubra Garden.

The 100 fils toll will be charged for each use of public toilets, with funds earmarked solely for maintenance, repairs and operational costs. To streamline the process, the council is considering several mechanisms for fee collection, including automated turnstiles, coin-operated entry systems and staffed kiosks.

The collected revenue will be channelled back into the Southern Municipality’s budget to cover maintenance expenses and upgrade public restroom facilities.

Council chairman Abdulla Abdullatif acknowledged the frustrations of some members of the public but stressed that the fee was a fair compromise.

“The repeated thefts and vandalism have forced us to take this step.”

The proposed fee has sparked mixed reactions from residents and market-goers. “I fully support the idea,” said a female shopper at the Riffa Central Market, requesting anonymity.

“These toilets are often unusable because they are either filthy or broken. If paying 100 fils guarantees clean and safe facilities, it’s worth it.”

Others, however, expressed concern. “Toilets are a necessity, not a luxury,” said an elderly frequent visitor to the same market, who also didn’t want to be named.

“I understand the need for maintenance, but what about people who can’t afford to pay every time they need to use the restroom? The municipality should explore other solutions.”

Addressing these concerns, Mr Al Zoubi assured the public that the council is exploring measures to ensure the fee does not disproportionately affect vulnerable groups. Special exemptions or alternative arrangements are being considered for low-income individuals, senior citizens and people with disabilities.

“We are committed to making this a fair system,” Mr Al Zoubi stated.

