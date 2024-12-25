BAHRAIN is working on a comprehensive strategy to enhance its electricity and water sectors.

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser Humaidan said the plan aims to advance electricity and water infrastructure while improving the quality of operations and customer services.

The announcement came in a written response to a question by MP Eman Shuwaiter. Shura Council members were notified about the reply during the weekly session yesterday.

Mr Humaidan highlighted the establishment of the National Electricity and Water Holding Company.

“This entity has been created to own or co-own investments and companies operating in the electricity and water sectors, as well as related fields,” he explained.

The minister clarified that the establishment of the new company or its subsidiaries does not influence the government’s support policies for citizens’ electricity and water bills.

“The holding company has no direct involvement in the services provided to citizens,” he said.

“The mechanisms and regulations governing subsidies remain under the purview of the government, with no changes to the existing support framework.

“Also, the status of existing employees within the Electricity and Water Authority will not be affected.”

He emphasised that Bahrain’s electricity and water sectors were equipped to meet future challenges. “By focusing on infrastructure upgrades, operational improvements and workforce development, the ministry aims to maintain Bahrain’s position as a leader in utility services in the region,” Mr Humaidan added.