Muscat: There is a committee formed by the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the authorities concerned, to study the possibility of reducing treatment fees in private health institutions, the Director General of the ‎Directorate General of Private Health Institutions at the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Sunday.

According to MOH, Dr Muhanna bin Nasser Al Maslahi, the Director General of the Directorate General of Private Health Institutions at the Ministry of Health stated that the Ministry of Health is represented by several directorates working on digital payments so that all transactions are implemented electronically. He stressed that there are joint actions with all parties to work on simplifying the procedures that contribute to the digital transformation process.

Dr Al Maslahi stated that there is a committee formed to review the fees for services provided and reduce them at the private health sector in line with the government's direction to support investment.

Dr Muhanna bin Nasser Al Maslahi

With regard to the prices of services provided in hospitals, Dr Al Maslahi indicated that the relevant authorities would produce prices acceptable to all parties, contributing to the expansion of the private health sector within the scope of insurance coverage.

Dr Al Maslahi indicated that there are approximately 1,600 institutions currently, and 11 private hospitals are under construction.