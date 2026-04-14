ABU DHABI/MANILA - The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding during a virtual ceremony, aimed at developing financial infrastructure, promoting economic collaboration and strengthening bilateral trade.

The MoU was signed by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, and Dr. Eli M. Remolona, Jr., Governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Under the MoU, both authorities will work to enable seamless cross-border payment transactions by integrating their instant payment platforms and considering the future option of interlinking national card switches and financial messaging systems.

This initiative aims to streamline transaction processing and settlement, enhance interoperability and improve operational efficiency. It also includes the exchange of expertise in developing central bank digital currency (CBDC) platforms for individuals and institutions.

The memorandum further outlines collaboration in key fintech areas, including open finance and digital assets, as well as cooperation in the development of the Islamic banking and finance industry.

This strategic agreement reflects the shared commitment of the UAE and the Philippines to drive financial innovation and deliver secure and efficient payment solutions that strengthen bilateral ties.

“This agreement marks a significant step toward building a more connected and innovative financial ecosystem between the UAE and the Philippines. By leveraging advanced payment technologies and sharing expertise, we are laying the foundation for a new era of seamless integration and sustainable, innovation-led economic growth,” said CBUAE Governor.

BSP Governor stated, “This partnership supports the BSP’s push to digitalise payments and make cross-border transactions more efficient. For Filipinos in the UAE, especially overseas Filipino workers, this means better remittance channels and more efficient financial services for their families back home. We also see strong opportunities to collaborate in Islamic banking and finance as we work toward a sound and inclusive financial ecosystem.”