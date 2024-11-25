Muscat – Oman will likely implement a personal income tax targeting individuals with monthly earnings exceeding RO2,500. A new legislation is currently being considered by the State Council on the matter. What are your thoughts on personal income tax? Do you think it is the right time to implement personal income tax in Oman? Here’s what Muscat Daily readers said –

Ahmed al Amri, Businessman

Implementing personal income tax could be beneficial for Oman’s economy if it’s done gradually. After COVID-19, the economy was badly hit and we are still recovering. Timing is of essence, and I think we need to study the impact more carefully before introducing it.

Aslam Javed, Travel agent

Introducing personal income tax could be a double-edged sword. I think careful planning and a clear explanation of tax benefits are essential before implementation.

Nadira al Balushi, Homemaker

While I understand the need for new revenue sources, I don’t think the current economic situation is ideal for personal income tax. Many people are still recovering financially, and such a tax could place additional strain.

Sabra Musheer, Private sector employee

Individuals can contribute to the national economy through personal income tax. To support the authorities in building the infrastructure of the country, the right time has come to implement personal income tax in Oman. This will strengthen the arms of the government to serve better in public interest like providing excellent healthcare, road and rail network, and education to name a few. Enhanced higher education facilities available within the country will give a boost to human capital retention which is imperative for the country’s growth and development.

Khalid al Abri, HR consultant

Personal income tax could help diversify Oman’s economy but its implementation needs careful planning. If introduced, it should be in phases. It’s a major shift, and I’m not sure if this is the best time. But I feel people with over RO2,000 monthly earning can be taxed.

Salim Mahmood, Government employee

A country survives with taxes and we see most countries around the world have taxes. In Oman, we have no taxes and heavy subsidies; people do not understand the pressure on government. It’s a good move if the tax revenue is used to improve public services.

Anil Kumar, IT professional

Personal income tax could be a steady revenue source for Oman. A gradual and phased approach would be wiser, giving people time to adjust to the idea and prepare financially. Implementing it during uncertain economic times could affect people’s willingness to spend.