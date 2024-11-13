KUWAIT- Kuwait's Cabinet lauded on Tuesday the visit of the UAE's President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed to the country earlier this week.

This came during the Cabinet's weekly meeting, chaired by Acting Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.

Following the session, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State of Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said that the ministers touched on the results of the visit of the UAE president to the country, hailing the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

The Cabinet praised the speech of the Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit, held in Riyadh, where His Highness called for the international community to put an end to the violations committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

On the other hand, the Acting Prime Minister welcomed the newly appointed Minister of Justice, Counselor Nasser Yousef Al-Sumait, thanking him for his participation in bearing the responsibility of ministerial work in this important stage. The Cabinet approved a draft decree appointing Sheikh Mubarak Homoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Chief of the National Guard (KNG).

The cabinet also approved a draft decree regarding foreigners' residency, aiming at prohibiting trade in residencies, determining the rules for deporting and expelling foreigners, and imposing severe penalties on those who violate the provisions of the Foreigners' Residence Law.

The draft decree-law contains 36 articles, the most prominent of which is that, it is prohibited to trade in residency by exploiting the recruitment or facilitation of the recruitment of a foreigner under an entry visa or residency permit or its renewal in exchange for financial sums or benefits.

Another article in the draft decree-law stipulates, "The sponsors of foreigners must notify the competent authority at the Ministry of Interior of the expiration of the foreigner's entry visa or temporary or regular residence if he does not leave the State of Kuwait." On the other hand, the Minister of Education, Jalal Al-Tabtabaei briefed the cabinet on the Ministry's vision for developing education in Kuwait.

The cabinet approved the minutes of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality, which included cases of loss and withdrawal of Kuwaiti nationality from some persons who obtained it through fraud and forgery, in accordance with the provisions of Decree Law No.

