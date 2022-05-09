Bahrain - The Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Agency announced the stability of Bahrain’s country rating at level B in various degrees until the end of March 2022, by the world’s leading credit rating agencies like Standard & Poor’s, Fitch and Moody’s.

In its report published on its Twitter account @DHAMANnet, based on the assessment of the risks of countries to repay their debts to the state by specialised international institutions and companies, the agency also announced that Bahrain is among the countries that invest the most moderate/medium risks in repayment of outstanding debts, according to an assessment by both PRS and Fitch, as well as the Coface Business Climate Assessment.

Credendo Group for Credit Insurance also ranked Bahrain fourth among low-risk countries in government actions in property expropriation and direct investments in the country, and fourth in each of short-term political risks in export operations to the country and risks of political violence in direct investments.

The bulletin revealed that Bahrain falls into the category of countries where international exporters prefer to deal with an irrevocable letter of credit (ILC) with a maximum maturity of three years in commercial transactions.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).