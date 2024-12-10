Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with ‘Brinc’ to launch the Open Innovation Programme.

This programme will enable large enterprises to address the challenges they face by leveraging innovative solutions provided by startups and SMEs.

The Programme is in its first edition and will focus on leading Bahraini enterprises in the manufacturing, financial services, and telecommunications sectors. The programme will assess the main challenges facing these enterprises and identify the most pressing challenge to address, then match them with startups or SMEs to develop solutions that address these challenges.

Strategic priority

“This programme complements Tamkeen's ongoing efforts to enhance the business ecosystem in Bahrain as part of our strategic priorities for this year,” said Tamkeen Chief Executive Maha Mofeez.

“Fostering connections between leading enterprises in various fields and startups and SMEs that are capable of developing high-quality and efficient solutions paves the way for constructive partnerships in the market.

“This, in turn, increases the growth and development potential for startups and SMEs while providing large enterprises with specialised solutions that meet their needs and enhance their operations and productivity.”

Yasin Aboudaoud, Chief Development Officer & MP at Brinc.io, stated: “At Brinc we take great pride in being at the forefront of fostering corporate innovation and empowering SMEs to transform their ideas into solutions that significantly contribute to enriching the available solutions.

“Being selected as Tamkeen’s partner in the Open Innovation Programme is a testament to our commitment to being catalysts for innovation in Bahrain and the region.

“Tamkeen's Open Innovation programme paves the way for sustainable partnerships between leading large enterprises in vital economic sectors and entrepreneurs capable of providing innovative and creative solutions for them.

Long term relationships

“We are grateful to have Tamkeen’s trust to be their ‘innovation partner’ in this programme and we are committed to achieving its objectives through managing all related processes and working diligently to foster long term relationships between SMEs and large enterprises.”

This collaboration will provide a valuable opportunity for startups and SMEs that have at least one year of experience in developing technological solutions and new, more efficient, and sustainable services.

This, in turn, will enhance the performance of large enterprises while providing these enterprises with the opportunity to expand their customer base and secure business agreements with major enterprises. Tamkeen will support the development of initial solutions during this phase.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).