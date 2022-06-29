Bahrain's $30 billion strategic projects, revealed as part of its Economic Recovery Plan, offer exciting opportunities for US companies to invest, said Khalid Humaidan, Bahrain Economic Development Board Chief Executive.

Giving his keynote speech at the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bahrain Annual General Meeting, he said the newly launched US Trade Zone provides a customised setting to attract more US companies to invest in Bahrain’s logistics and manufacturing sectors.

The AmCham meeting was held on June 26 at the Gulf Hotel.

Humaidan highlighted the long-standing relationship between the US and Bahrain as exemplified by the successful direct investments and trade. Success stories shared included Citi's new global tech hub in Bahrain, Mondelez's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, and AWS' cloud data centre

AmCham Bahrain President Qays H Zubi, along with the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors, presented AmCham's accomplishments from the past year which included membership growth despite Covid-19, hosting of 33 events covering a wide variety of topics and experiences relevant to the members and business community and providing a record number of B2B introductions.

Members were encouraged to utilise AmCham Bahrain’s strategic partnership with AmCham MENA, a regional council of 12 AmCham Chapters including: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, and Tunisia.

