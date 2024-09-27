The total value of Bahrain's non-oil export (National Origin) products for August decreased by 8% to reach BD298 million for August compared to BD324 million ($855 million) for same month last year. The top 10 countries in exports (National Origin) accounted for 72% of the exports (National Origin) value, according to the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), which released its August 2024 Foreign Trade report.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for then non-oil exports (National Origin) with BD66 million (22%). The US came in the second spot with BD57 million (19%) followed by the UAE with BD27 million (9%), stated the iGA report.

Non-Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates recorded as the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD59 million (11.9%), followed Other Aluminum Oxide with BD57 million (11.5%) and Parts for Aircraft Engines being the third with BD21 million (4%).

As per the report, the value of non-oil imports has decreased by 7% reaching to BD494 million in August 2024 in comparison with BD534 million for same month in 2023. The top 10 countries for imports recorded 66% of the total value of imports.

China ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD66 million (13%), followed by Australia with BD52 million (11%) and The United States of America with 39 million (8%), stated the report, which encompasses data on Trade Balance, Imports, National Origin Exports and Re-exports.

Unwrought Aluminum Alloys recorded as the top products exported in August 2024 with BD73 million (24%), followed by Unwrought Aluminum Not Alloyed with a value of BD36 million (12%) and Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates with BD31 million (10%).

The total value of non-oil Re-exports decreased by 14% to reach BD60 million during August 2024, compared to BD70 million for same month in 2023.

The top 10 countries in Re-exports accounted for 87% of the re-exported value. The UAE ranked first with BD31 million (52%) followed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with BD11 million (18%) and Luxembourg with BD3 million (5%).

As per the report, Smartphones was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD12 million (20%), followed by Gold Ingots BD4 million (7%), and Four Wheel Drive came third with BD3 million (5%).

As for the Trade Balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit recorded BD136 million in August 2024 compared to a deficit of BD139 million last year.-TradeArabia News Service

