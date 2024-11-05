Bahrain’s Nationality, Passports, and Residence Affairs (NPRA) has issued over 10,000 Golden Residency permits to recipients from 99 countries, to drive economic and investment growth and attract skilled talent.

This initiative aligns with government directives led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, with the follow-up of General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Minister of Interior, a Bahrain News Agency (BNA) report said.

The permits have been granted to a select group of property owners, skilled professionals- including artists and athletes, as well as long-serving employees and their families who met the eligibility criteria.

Investing in a Rapidly Transforming Region

The announcement was made at the recent Gateway Gulf 2024 hosted by Bahrain. The forum brought together international government officials, business leaders and executives under the theme ‘Investing in a Rapidly Transforming Region’.

Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Undersecretary of NPRA, noted that the Minister of Interior’s directives have strengthened Bahrain’s investment climate across multiple sectors, supporting the economy in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and advancing digital transformation within residency services.

The Golden Residency is available to eligible employees or retirees who have lived in Bahrain for over five consecutive years with a minimum monthly salary of BD2,000 ($5,307).

The following categories are eligible for immediate Golden Residency based on specific requirements:

Property Owners: Must own property or properties in Bahrain valued at a minimum of BD200,000.

Retirees: Must have a monthly income of at least BD4,000.

Talented Individuals: Must meet the criteria set for their specific field.--

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).