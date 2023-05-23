The value of imports by Bahrain increased 3%, reaching BD523 million ($1.387 billion) during April 2023 in comparison with BD505 million for the same month in 2022.

The top 10 countries for imports accounted for 72% of the total value of imports, said the foreign trade report of April 2023, published by Information &eGovernment Authority (iGA). The report covers data on trade balance, imports, exports of products with national origin, and re-exports.

According to the report, Brazil ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD79 million, followed by China with BD61 million, and then Australia with BD54 million.

Non-Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates was the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD94 million, while aluminum oxide came second with BD48 million, followed by gold ingots valued at BD16 million.

The value of exports of national origin products marked a decrease of 37% to BD303 million during April 2023, compared to BD478 million for the same month in 2022. The top 10 countries accounted for 73% of the total value.

Saudi Arabia ranked first on the list of countries importing Bahraini national origin products with a value of BD88 million. The US was second with BD32 million and the UAE third with BD29 million.

Unwrought aluminum alloys topped the products exported during April 2023 with BD96 million, followed by agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed with a value of BD50 million and aluminum wire not alloyed BD16 million.

The total value of re-exports increased by 30% to reach BD67 million during the month, compared to BD51 million for the same month in 2022.

Bahrain’s trade deficit amounted to BD152 million in April.

