The Bahrain Chamber has introduced three new initiatives to help local businesses navigate economic difficulties, with the support of the government.

The move aligns with the chamber’s commitment to promoting sustainability and social responsibility within the private sector.

Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro emphasised the importance of strong governance for family businesses to ensure long-term success.

He highlighted the challenges faced during generational transitions and praised the chamber’s new guide aimed at improving family business performance.

Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass outlined the three initiatives.

The first, ‘Premium Support Path,’ offers services to help members resolve financial and commercial disputes. The second, ‘Execution Lab,’ aims to improve the legal and business environment through public-private sector collaboration. The third involves the launch of a Family Business Governance Guide to support the sustainability of family businesses.

Mr Nass stressed the significant contribution of family businesses to the Bahraini economy and the challenges they face in managing their affairs.