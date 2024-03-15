ABU DHABI - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee met with Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, in Abu Dhabi to discuss UAE-ASEAN efforts to enhance their strategic partnership following the UAE's accession to the Association as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner in 2022, and the adoption of the UAE-ASEAN action plan for 2024-2028.

Ahmad Fadil bin Haji Shamsuddin, Malaysia's Ambassador to the UAE, chaired the committee meeting, which was attended by ambassadors from Indonesia, the Republic of Singapore, the Kingdom of Thailand, Brunei Darussalam, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and the Philippines.

During the meeting, a number of joint projects and initiatives within the Sectoral Dialogue Partnership between the UAE and ASEAN were discussed, including the development of proposed projects to serve as an action-driven cooperation agenda in coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat.

Views were also exchanged on ongoing ASEAN projects, with the Committee members emphasising the importance of the UAE's engagement to expand cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, climate change, and clean energy.

For his part, Al Sayegh expressed appreciation for the cooperation demonstrated by ASEAN to activate the role of the UAE as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner, which aligns with the country's commitment to consistently implement the UAE-ASEAN action plan for 2024-2028, and the keenness of the UAE's leadership to continually advance the strategic partnerships between the two sides.

For their part, ASEAN Ambassadors in the UAE commended the meeting and highlighted the important role of the Committee in driving cooperation between the two sides.

ASEAN Committee meetings in Abu Dhabi are set to take place twice a year with the aim of following up on common goals and progress achieved between the UAE and the Association in various fields.