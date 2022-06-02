Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) announced a remarkable growth of 45 percent in its e-commerce sector since the beginning of this year, reaffirming AFZ's position as a global business hub with advanced solutions and state-of-the-art facilities.

The announcement was made during AFZ's attendance in the Seamless Middle East 2022 conference.

The latest results can be attributed to the authority's diverse set of offerings, primarily warehouse solutions and the evolving e-commerce sector in the UAE. Warehousing solutions have remained a core focus in AFZ's operations and are designed to fill critical logistical gaps, making the free zone a reliable logistics, storage, and distribution centre.

Additionally, the dedicated logistics cluster also benefits e-commerce businesses by providing access to end-to-end warehousing capabilities.

The free zone supported its e-commerce partners during Seamless ME 2022, by having five of its business partners – DM Mobility, Bayt Al Oud, Souq Bazar, Apple Wang, and Fast Commerce – exhibit their range of services and offerings at the AFZ booth.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali AlSuwaidi, Director-General of AFZ, said, "The e-commerce sector has been integral to our success, especially considering its rapid growth in the country. AFZ recognises the importance of having advanced logistics facilities installed in strategic locations for broad outreach and market penetration, to facilitate e-commerce growth. The positive results reflect our strategic approach and guidelines to developing this industry and attracting more businesses with our e-commerce hub, advanced range of offerings, and other value-added services."

AFZ's participation in the Seamless Middle East Conference and Exhibition and its latest growth results come as strong indicators of the business hub's commitment to empowering businesses with world-class facilities, incentives, and other value-added services.

The free zone's effective partnerships with major entities, such as Ajman Chamber, Ajman Port, Noon, and various banking institutions, further facilitate the ease of doing business in the UAE, reinforcing its position as one of the UAE's global business hubs.