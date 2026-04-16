AJMAN - The Ajman Department of Economic Development (Ajman DED) issued 1,617 new licences and renewed 8,777 licences during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a stable business environment and sustained economic activity across the emirate.

Renewed licences rose by 7 percent compared to the same period in 2025, indicating a continued focus by businesses on strengthening their presence in the local market.

By sector, professional licences led new issuances with 904 licences, followed by commercial licences with 677 and industrial licences with 36. Professional licences also topped the renewals category with 4,370 licences, followed by commercial licences with 4,001 and industrial licences with 406.

The number of cancelled licences reached 199 in Q1, marking an 18 percent decline compared to the same period in 2025. These included 92 professional, 102 commercial and five industrial licences.

The total number of permits issued stood at 20,101 during Q1 2026, recording a growth of 0.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Data also showed that the number of active licences rose to 41,603, marking a 16 percent increase year-on-year, while expired licences declined by 21 percent over the same period.

The total number of investors reached 73,418 in Q1 2026, representing an 11 percent increase compared to the same period last year and a 6 percent rise compared to the end of 2025.

Ajman DED reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing licensing services and improving procedural efficiency by adopting digital solutions that streamline customer journeys and support the continuity of economic activities, further strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness and investment appeal.