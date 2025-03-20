The Ajman Chamber and the Ministry of Economy (MoE) discussed ways of enhancing joint cooperation to enhance exports and streamline the issuance of certificates of origin through advanced services.

The aim is to facilitate trade, improve export procedures, and increase flexibility as part of the national "Zero Government Bureaucracy" programme.

The meeting, held at the Thara Centre for Entrepreneurship, was attended by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Acting Director General of Ajman Chamber, and Badriya Yousef Al Maidor, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the MoE. Also present were Faisal Al Khouri, Director of Strategy and Future Department, and Fatima Al Awadhi, Director of the IT Department at Ajman Chamber.

Al Janahi commended the ministry's efforts in fostering an economic environment that supports business growth and competitiveness. He underscored the importance of collaboration in promoting exports by simplifying procedures and advancing digital services for issuing certificates of origin, thereby strengthening the private sector’s competitiveness in regional and global markets.

The meeting highlighted the need for stronger coordination between relevant entities to exchange expertise, streamline processes, and develop an efficient system that fosters flexibility, innovation, and ease of doing business. It also stressed the importance of regular joint meetings between government bodies and the private sector to address challenges and find solutions.