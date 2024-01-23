The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has gathered federal and local government entities, private sector companies, and other relevant stakeholders to discuss the best ways to further enhance public-private partnerships and map out strategic plans to drive sustainable growth, business opportunities, and talent development in Al Ain region.

The workshop focused on creating more business opportunities to boost employment in vital sectors. Participants also discussed ideas and plans contributing to the creation of new job opportunities, which are currently concentrated in few sectors such as health, social work, and education. Al Ain is home to over 230,000 Emiratis who are largely young and well-poised to participate in the region’s next phase of development.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said, “Guided by our leadership’s farsighted vision, we are doubling down our efforts to accelerate the transition to a smart, sustainable, inclusive, and balanced economy, placing human development at its heart. We recognise the pivotal role Al Ain plays in bolstering economic development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Engaging all relevant stakeholders is key to addressing various issues and devising innovative strategies.”

Al Zaabi added, “This workshop underscores the significance of collaborative initiatives to reach new heights and establishes the groundwork to provide our UAE talent with necessary skills and suitable opportunities to guide our economic growth trajectory. We will be working more closely with all concerned entities and institutions to ensure that our vibrant, competitive, and entrepreneurial ecosystem is generating opportunities for talents and entrepreneurs and enabling them to reach their full potential."

During the workshop, attendees formulated strategic plans, and cultivated skills development programmes to fuel economic participation in Al Ain.