ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s arm to support the emirate's thriving international community, to promote the benefits and initiatives which aim to attract and retain top talent in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership will develop a joint strategy to inform relevant parties and employees about the benefits of the Golden Visa residency programme, as well as the requirements for eligibility. Golden Visa holders will enjoy a wide range of exclusive offers and services, which will be available across the different clusters and subsidiaries of AD Ports Group. For example, KEZAD Group will provide special rates on free zone office packages, as well as base offerings for lands and warehouses.

Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office said, "We are pleased to partner with AD Ports Group to promote ADRO’s services and position Abu Dhabi as a top destination for global talent. At ADRO, we are committed to offering exclusive incentives to attract top talent and investors from around the world, creating a vibrant community that provides unparalleled professional opportunities and a high quality of life.

Talented residents have always been a crucial part of the UAE's journey and achievements, and attracting more talents and creative minds is a key factor in the UAE’s preparation for the future, and through this partnership, we look forward to welcoming the brightest minds and their families to Abu Dhabi and supporting their resident journey and aspirations for success.”

Maitha Al Marar, Group Chief HR Officer, AD Ports Group, said, “AD Ports Group is a key contributor to economic diversification and growth in Abu Dhabi, and plays a pivotal role in strengthening the UAE’s position as a global destination of choice for talent, investors, and entrepreneurs. We are pleased to cooperate with our partners in ADRO to promote the Golden Visa programme, as it enriches the lives of the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa holders, creates an ideal situation for their business to thrive, and for their families to be more settled and happier.”

She further added, “AD Ports Group actively invests in its workplace culture and commitment to excellence and diversity. With a workforce of more than 4,000 from 79 nationalities, we strive to ensure that our talent development efforts are truly competitive and attractive.”

Abu Dhabi Golden Visa is available for investors, top talent, and creative individuals from all over the world, such as scientists, doctors, inventors, researchers, entrepreneurs, athletes, top-performing students, real estate investors, and more. The visa is valid for up to 10 years and those interested in applying can submit their applications via the Abu Dhabi Residents Office’s website.