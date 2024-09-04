RIYADH — Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor Dr. Abdullah Abuthnain revealed that Saudi Arabia has accomplished 80 percent of its approved labor market strategy and that is in cooperation with partners from the government and private sectors. He said this while attending a meeting hosted by the Diwaniyat Al-Kitab at the headquarters of the Saudi Society of Opinion Writers in Riyadh.

Abuthnain said that the strategy includes radical reforms in public and private sectors of the labor market with the aim of increasing the rate of economic participation, raising the level of skills of national cadres, increasing productivity, in addition to improving the efficiency of the labor market, stimulating demand for labor, and bringing down unemployment rates.

He stressed that the amendments that were made recently in the Labor Law aimed to keep pace with the acceleration taking place in the labor market. "The ministry reviewed the articles of the Labor Law and the necessary amendments proposed in it, which contributes to providing an appropriate legislative environment that is compatible with the best international practices and international agreements, and it enables the achievement of the goals of the labor market strategy," he added.

