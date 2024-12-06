As leaders in water management, Abu Dhabi is in the process of completing its integrated strategy to enable more effective management of Abu Dhabi’s water resources.

At the heart of water management in Abu Dhabi are effective, forward-thinking policies and robust regulatory frameworks that ensure water is used efficiently, equitably and sustainably, writes Eng Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary, Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi.

Local progressive regulations on topics such as recycled water and low-carbon desalination technologies are fully aligned with the Emirate’s commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Water and Sanitation for All).

Sustainable water solutions

These policies not only meet growing demand, but also safeguard water resources for future generations. One example of this, the Al Taweelah Power and Desalination Complex, exemplifies how technological innovation can be harnessed to deliver sustainable water solutions.

The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi is proud to host the upcoming IDRA World Congress 2024, a landmark event, where global leaders will explore transformative strategies to address water scarcity, underscoring the importance of both integrated water resource management and securing public-private partnerships to drive sustainable solutions.

While forward-thinking policies and regulatory framework is central to water management, innovation is the catalyst for change. Abu Dhabi’s advancements in AI-driven water systems, energy efficient desalination, and water reuse technologies showcase how the energy and water sectors are converging to achieve the UAE’s net-zero targets. To fully transform the sector, we must continue to accelerate the development of water efficiency technologies, smart infrastructure and energy-conscious desalination, which are crucial to achieving our long-term sustainability goals.

Empowering youth

A sustainable future depends on empowering our youth, the next generation. As the DoE we actively raise awareness about water conservation through dedicated student programmes, in line with the Abu Dhabi Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalisation Strategy 2030. By equipping our youth with knowledge and leadership skills, Abu Dhabi is fostering a culture of sustainability in water and energy conservation that will endure for decades.

To raise the youth’s awareness of the importance of rationalising energy and water consumption, we launched the Energix app as an effective tool to promote sustainable behaviour. We are also organising awareness lectures across Abu Dhabi to educate members of the community on the optimal use of energy and water resources. In addition, we are planning to launch the Youth Program at the IDRA World Congress 2024, to provide a platform for young innovators to engage in water and energy conservation discussions and enhance the role of future generations to become pioneers in energy and water sustainability.

Such initiatives aim to empower the next generation, not only by equipping them with the skills required to tackle future challenges but also encouraging them to actively participate in global discussions on the realities and future of sustainability and energy. IDRA World Congress 2024 will provide a unique opportunity for young innovators to interact with experts and explore the latest technologies in water security, preparing the next generation to face global water-related challenges.

Nevertheless, water security and management cannot be achieved without substantial financial investment. Financial institutions are a key pillar in water management solutions, directing capital towards impactful projects.

PPP model

Abu Dhabi has successfully leveraged the public-private partnership model (PPP) to scale up critical infrastructure projects, including large-scale desalination plants. Through collaboration with global financial leaders, we continue to secure the investments needed to implement innovative, scalable water solutions to meet future demands.

Ensuring water security demands an integrated approach, leveraging the strength of knowledge exchange between environmental, industrial and policy-making sectors to balance our human needs with the protection of ecosystems. We are in need of a comprehensive global strategy that addresses the exacerbating effects posed by population growth, the increasing industrial demand for water, and the effects of climate change on water scarcity.

As we look toward the future, I am confident that through collective global action, uniting industry, policymakers, financial institutions, and environmental stewards, we can build a world where every community has equitable access to safe, reliable and sustainable water resources.

