Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to further strengthen ties with global economic powerhouses, develop a competitive business ecosystem, and empower the private sector are part of the emirate’s multi-dimensional strategy to futureproof its economy, said Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI).

Addressing the Abu Dhabi-London Business Connect, organised today by the Abu Dhabi Chamber in London, Al Zaabi highlighted the emirate’s attributes as global magnet for aspiring talent, quality investments, and high value enterprises.

“Over the past decades, the emirate has succeeded in building a robust ecosystem and economic relations, enabling companies to grow, expand, and contribute meaningfully to communities,” Al Zaabi said.

The forum provided a suitable platform to showcase Abu Dhabi’s diverse investment opportunities and to deepen economic and trade cooperation between the business communities in the emirate and the United Kingdom.

“We provide companies and investors with all the capabilities that enable them to thrive. More than 40 of our homegrown private sector and family businesses participated in the forum in London to explore opportunities in new markets, including the United Kingdom, and pursue joint ventures with international counterparts.''

“The Abu Dhabi Chamber’s three-year roadmap is fostering a flexible and dynamic business ecosystem that drives innovation and entrepreneurship, connects companies to global opportunities, and facilitates access to high-growth markets through trade facilitation and comprehensive economic partnership agreements the UAE has concluded with more than 25 countries,” Al Zaabi added.

Abu Dhabi has record GDP growth for 17 consecutive quarters, and non-oil sectors achieved around 7% growth in recent years- contributing more than half of total GDP. These indicators are testament to the success of our diversification strategy and policies,” he said.

“We are building world-class hubs in finance, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, life sciences, and advanced industries – constructing a future economy that is diverse, innovative, inclusive, and sustainable. We are not only inviting investors to invest in Abu Dhabi, but to invest with Abu Dhabi. We offer a global gateway to opportunity, where capital finances projects that make a tangible difference to the quality of life, work, and prosperity of communities,” Al Zaabi concluded.

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade posted a remarkable increase of 34.7% in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with the UK increased by 22.5% over the past five years.

The forum brought together prominent representatives from Abu Dhabi’s public and private sectors, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Group, Abu Dhabi Customs, ADGM, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Mubadala Investment Company, Aldar Properties, and Hub71.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber continues to play a pivotal role in boosting private sector competitiveness and expanding its reach globally, connecting the local business community to international markets, facilitating trade and investment flows, and delivering value-added services to both national and international companies.

As the voice of Abu Dhabi’s private sector, the Chamber advocates for business interests, contributes to shaping economic policies that support sustainable growth, and enables access to global opportunities through strategic partnerships and trade agreements.