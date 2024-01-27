Abu Dhabi remains the safest city in the world for 2024, according to a new study.

The UAE capital, with an overall score of 86.8, has once again landed the top spot in the latest global safety ranking of more than 300 cities by Numbeo.

Taipei came in second place, followed by Doha, Ajman, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Muscat, The Hague, Bern and Munich in the top 10, the data website said.

Numbeo’s Safety Index ranks 331 cities worldwide.

The index is based on the survey responses of website visitors, who were asked about perceptions of safety and crime levels in their city.

Abu Dhabi has held Numbeo’s title of the world’s safest city since 2017, reflecting the emirate’s ongoing efforts to ensure a good quality of life for residents, according to a statement from Abu Dhabi Media Office.

Abu Dhabi’s ranking reflects “the emirate’s global leadership in implementing best security standards,” the statement said.

“Abu Dhabi’s ranking as the world’s safest city has been possible, thanks to the limitless support of the wise leadership giving utmost importance to maintaining security in the emirate,” said Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General, Abu Dhabi Police.

“Abu Dhabi Police has invested in numerous success factors. We trained leaders who can foresee the future and invested in innovative policing to achieve radical transformation. Abu Dhabi Police has utilised advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and big data and empowered human capital and talent as highly competent professionals.”

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Seban.scaria@lseg.com