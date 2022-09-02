ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the third session of the UAE-India Strategic Dialogue, which was held today in Abu Dhabi.

The Indian side was headed by Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs.

During the session, the sides discussed issues of common interest and prospects for enhancing bilateral cooperation, in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the deep-rooted strategic relations between the UAE and India, and the continuous growth in their cooperation at all levels, thanks to the support and care of their leaderships.

He also affirmed that the UAE and India have succeeded in establishing an advanced and sustainable model for their strategic relations, which has yielded many significant achievements across several sectors, adding that the two countries are eager to strengthen them to advance their common interests and those of their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE-India CEPA, signed last February, has broadened the horizons for developing and strengthening their economic relations to drive sustainable development in both countries.

For his part, Dr. Jaishankar praised the UAE-India strategic partnership and the strong historical relations that their countries, their leaderships and peoples share.

He also stressed the keenness to strengthen and develop UAE-India strategic relations to meet the aspirations of their leaderships, noting that the strides made within the framework of their partnership are a source of pride and a driver to seek more successes to achieve common development goals.

The session was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, and a number of officials from both sides.