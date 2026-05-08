Muscat --- The official price of Oman oil for delivery in July 2026reached USD 96.64.

The price of Oman oil today witnessed a decrease of USD 6.61 compared toyesterday's price of USD 103.25.

Itis worth noting that the monthly average price of Oman crude oil for deliveryin May 2026 stood at USD 124.05, reflecting an increase of USD 55.90 comparedto the delivery price for last April.

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