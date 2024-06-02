H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has chaired the first meeting of the BRICS Steering Committee, which was held via video conferencing in the presence of many UAE ministers and officials.

The meeting reviewed the most remarkable developments regarding the UAE’s participation in the BRICS group, and discussed ways to enhance this participation and ensure the highest levels of coordination between all stakeholders in the country.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the importance of intensifying and coordinating the efforts of various stakeholders to achieve effective and influential participation in the group, in a way that reflects the status of the UAE and its responsible role in promoting multilateral work with all active partners in the world.

The meeting included a presentation by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs and UAE’s Sherpa to the BRICS group, during which he gave a briefing of the latest developments in UAE's participation and its priorities in dealing with the most prominent issues of the group’s work.

During the meeting, the role of the various parties and the proposed initiatives to enhance their participation within the various economic, cultural and scientific tracks of the group were also discussed.