H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during his meeting today in Canberra with Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further develop them at various levels.

During the meeting, which was part of Sheikh Abdullah’s working visit to Australia, both sides reviewed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Australia, particularly in areas of economy, trade, investment, energy, and climate.

They also addressed the ongoing growth in economic cooperation, stemming from both countries’ efforts to establish a comprehensive economic partnership that supports their developmental goals.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his pride in visiting Australia, emphasising that the two friendly nations share strong and growing relations, with a mutual desire and commitment to capitalise on all available opportunities to strengthen ties across all sectors, thus supporting their efforts to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.

The two sides also discussed several issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the current regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Australia.