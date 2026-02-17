MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) said new investments in special economic zones, free zones and industrial cities exceeded RO 1.4 billion in 2025, lifting total committed investment to RO 22.4 billion, a 6.8% increase compared with 2024.

The figures were presented at a media briefing on Monday, February 16, 2026, chaired by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ).

The authority said it signed 325 new investment agreements in 2025 across the special economic zones, free zones and industrial cities.

It said its strategy is focused on maintaining a business-friendly environment, offering targeted incentives and maximising the added value of projects, while leveraging free trade agreements and comprehensive economic partnerships.

OPAZ also said it strengthened its international presence by joining the World Free Zones Organisation.

Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, said the authority engaged with over 500 companies last year as part of efforts to increase foreign investment.

He added that a strategic projects tracking platform is monitoring projects from negotiation through to the signing of usufruct agreements and the start of construction, with 294 projects registered by end-2025 in sectors including renewables, petrochemicals, food and fisheries; and minerals.

In Al Dhahirah Special Economic Zone, OPAZ highlighted phase-one works for main roads and drainage channels, including 11 agreements between the main contractor and SMEs valued at RO 5.7 million, with completion at around 14.9% by end-2025.

For Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone, it said it signed a development and operations agreement with Mahdha Development Company to implement phase one over 14 square kilometres, with the site handed over to the developer, the master plan approved and tenders issued for drainage works and project supervision.

On employment, OPAZ said zones under its supervision provided 4,467 job opportunities for Omanis in 2025, above a 2,500 annual target. It said total Omani employment reached 30,780 out of approximately 85,000 workers, a localisation rate of 36%, with 4,774 SMEs operating in the zones.

The authority said an updated OMap Platform was launched as a central reference for spatial data and master plans across zones, offering interactive 2D and 3D maps to support decision-making and speed up procedures.

It added that Madayn presented the RABT platform to connect local suppliers with industrial procurement and tender needs.

One-stop-shop outputs for 2025 included 2,509 economic activity licences, 1,125 public service licences, 2,605 commercial registrations, 131 environmental licences and 225 environmental permits. It also cited 419 investor visas, 7,114 work permits and 284 building permits.

On governance and service performance, OPAZ said it achieved 75% in an institutional excellence evaluation, obtained ISO 9001:2025 certification and automated 25 internal and external services. It also said the Tajawob platform handled 167 requests by end-2025.

