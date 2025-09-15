Muscat: With a project investment of over OMR188 million for the manufacturing of batteries, the shift towards cleaner sources of en energy will get a major boost.

It will help Oman in achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, significantly increasing the share of electricity from renewable sources. and enhancing energy efficiency.

The investment will be implemented in phases over four to six years. The first phase alone is valued over OMR73 million.

Covering an area of approximately 370,000 square metres, the project will focus on producing lithium iron phosphate (LFP CAM), ammonium phosphate, iron salts, and carbon materials used in battery applications for electric vehicles, energy storage, and modern electronic technologies.

The facility is expected to support production of up to 100 gigawatt-hours of batteries in stages, serving both the electric vehicle industry and energy storage solutions.

The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), together with the Salalah Free Zone, celebrated the signing of an agreement for an advanced battery chemical materials project to be implemented by GFCL EV (SFZ) LLC, a subsidiary of the global InoxGFL Group.

The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, in the attendance of Sheikh Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, Chairman of OPAZ, along with senior officials from the Authority, the Salalah Free Zone, and GFCL. The agreement was signed by Eng. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of OPAZ, Dr. Ali bin Mohammed Tabouk, Chief Executive Officer of Salalah Free Zone and Bimlesh ChanderJain, Authorized Manager of GFCL EV (SFZ) LLC.

Dr. Ali bin Mohammed Tabouk, CEO of Salalah Free Zone, said, “This agreement reflects the outcome of coordination with ‘Invest Oman’ and the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, and highlights the growing confidence in Oman’s investment environment. It represents a strategic addition to the Salalah Free Zone, showcasing its ability to attract high-value projects in the green industry sector. This project will act as a driver for advancing green technologies, reinforcing Oman’s position as a regional hub for advanced battery manufacturing.”

He further stressed that the project will contribute to knowledge transfer and the localisation of expertise, in addition to fostering partnerships with SMEs and creating quality job opportunities for national talent, in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040 of building a diverse and sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Dr. Said bin Khalifa Al Quraini, Director Generalof theInvestment Development Sectorat OPAZ, stated that the Authority is working to attract strategic projects aligned with Oman’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and the economic diversification objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

He added, “This project is another milestone for green industries across the economic zones, free zones and industrial cities overseen by the Authority. It opens new horizons for global partnerships in the electric vehicle industry, equipment, spare parts, and advanced clean energy storage solutions. It is an important step towards consolidating Oman’s position as a regional hub for clean energy industries and future technologies, while enhancing the competitive advantage of these zones in attracting foreign direct investment.”

The project seeks to establish a local base for lithium battery materials production, opening wide opportunities for investment across the battery value chain. It will also create direct and indirect jobs and help develop the skills of Omani youth in this vital sector.

OPAZ, in cooperation with the National Negotiation Team, has worked to link the project with essential service incentives to achieve sustainable local value through economic diversification, industrial innovation, technology transfer and building a strong national supply chain that empowers Omani talent.

In line with its commitment to community development, GFCL aims to build strategic partnerships with SMEs through a comprehensive corporate social responsibility programme designed to make a tangible impact on the local community and foster the growth of local businesses.

