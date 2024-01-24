ABU DHABI: Tawazun Council, the UAE defence and security acquisitions authority for the Ministry of Defence, has announced signing of 5 deals with local and international companies with total value AED971 million.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the end of the first day of the sixth edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2024, in the presence of Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi and Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, the official spokespersons of Tawazun Council, Saeed bin Khadim Al Mansouri, Advisor, Defence Exhibitions at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Center (ADNEC), high-level official delegations, along with local and international media representatives.

The overall value of deals signed with 3 local companies on the first day of UMEX & SimTEX 2024 amounted to AED 899 million, while 2 contracts were signed with international companies, totaling AED 72 million.

Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi announced that the local contracts signed by Tawazun Council on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, included a contract with “Resource Industries” to procure Anti-drone guns valued at AED 10 million, and a contract with “International Golden Group” to purchase UAV systems & providing following support services and Training for 5 year for AED874 million.

Another contract signed with “Star Satellite Communications Company” (YAHSAT) to provide communications bands, totaling at AED16 million.

Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi announced the international contracts signed on the first day of UMEX & SimTEX 2024. They included a contract with the Canadian company “Canadian Aviation Electronics” (CAE) for Service providing to support simulators for training centre at the value of AED 49 million, and a contract with the Chinese company CETC INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD (CATIC) to purchase Systems against Drones at a value of AED 23 million.

Al Meraikhi noted that both "UMEX & SimTEX 2024" showcase the UAE's global leadership in unmanned systems, simulation, and training. He affirmed Tawazun Council's commitment to fostering collaboration among major defence industry players, locally and globally, to advance and keep current with the rapid technological developments in this domain.